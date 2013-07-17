Singapore June non-oil exports up 3.2 pct m/m

SINGAPORE, July 17 (Reuters) - International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released June trade data on Wednesday. percentage change June May Non-oil domestic exports** (m/m) +3.2 -1.1 Non-oil domestic exports (y/y) - electronics -12.4 -13.2 - pharmaceuticals -35.4 +19.9 - European Union -33.6 -4.3 - United States -15.9 -0.8 - China +7.0 +6.2 Non-oil domestic exports (S$ bln) 14.33 14.20 ** seasonally adjusted For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com For consensus estimates, click on - Singapore's exports tend to be unpredictable because a significant portion involves pharmaceuticals and oil rigs that can vary sharply from month to month. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)