Singapore June non-oil exports up 3.2 pct m/m
#Healthcare
July 17, 2013 / 12:31 AM / in 4 years

Singapore June non-oil exports up 3.2 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 17 (Reuters) - International Enterprise
Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released
June trade data on Wednesday.

    percentage change
                                        June        May
 Non-oil domestic exports** (m/m)       +3.2        -1.1
 Non-oil domestic exports (y/y)                       
 - electronics                         -12.4       -13.2
 - pharmaceuticals                     -35.4       +19.9
                                                      
 - European Union                      -33.6        -4.3
 - United States                       -15.9        -0.8
 - China                                +7.0        +6.2
                                                      
 Non-oil domestic exports (S$ bln)     14.33       14.20
 
** seasonally adjusted
        
    For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com
 
    For consensus estimates, click on 

    - Singapore's exports tend to be unpredictable because a
significant portion involves pharmaceuticals and oil rigs that
can vary sharply from month to month.

 (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

