Singapore Aug non-oil domestic exports in surprise fall
September 17, 2013 / 12:30 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Aug non-oil domestic exports in surprise fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - International Enterprise
Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released
August trade data on Tuesday.

    percentage change
                                       July*       August
 Non-oil domestic exports** (m/m)       -1.8        -6.0
 Non-oil domestic exports (y/y)         -1.9        -6.2
 - electronics                         -11.1        -9.2
 - pharmaceuticals                     -32.0       -31.1
                                                      
 - European Union                      -38.5       -20.8
 - United States                        17.4        -6.7
 - China                                4.8         15.3
                                                      
 Non-oil domestic exports (S$ bln)     14.86       13.74
 * some figures for July were revised downwards
** seasonally adjusted
        
    For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com
 
    For consensus estimates, click on 

    - Singapore's exports tend to be unpredictable because a
significant portion involves pharmaceuticals and oil rigs that
can vary sharply from month to month.

 (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

