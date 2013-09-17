Singapore Aug non-oil domestic exports in surprise fall

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released August trade data on Tuesday. percentage change July* August Non-oil domestic exports** (m/m) -1.8 -6.0 Non-oil domestic exports (y/y) -1.9 -6.2 - electronics -11.1 -9.2 - pharmaceuticals -32.0 -31.1 - European Union -38.5 -20.8 - United States 17.4 -6.7 - China 4.8 15.3 Non-oil domestic exports (S$ bln) 14.86 13.74 * some figures for July were revised downwards ** seasonally adjusted For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com For consensus estimates, click on - Singapore's exports tend to be unpredictable because a significant portion involves pharmaceuticals and oil rigs that can vary sharply from month to month. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)