Singapore Sept non-oil domestic exports fall y/y but beat f'cast

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released September trade data on Thursday. percentage change September August** Non-oil domestic exports (m/m*) +5.7 -6.6 Non-oil domestic exports (y/y) -1.2 -6.8 - electronics -5.5 -9.2 - pharmaceuticals -39.3 -34.8 - European Union -23.3 -24.7 - United States +24.9 -6.7 - China +20.5 +15.3 Non-oil domestic exports (S$ bln) 14.25 13.65 Non-oil re-exports (y/y) +12.7 +14.4 Total trade (y/y) +9.0 +3.5 * m/m data is seasonally adjusted ** August non-oil domestic exports were revised slightly lower For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com For consensus estimates, click on - A Reuters poll of economists had estimated that non-oil exports in September would fall a median 2.8 percent from a year earlier but rise 2.6 percent month-on-month. - Singapore's non-oil exports tend to be unpredictable because a significant portion involves pharmaceuticals and oil rigs that can vary sharply from month to month. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)