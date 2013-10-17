FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Sept non-oil domestic exports fall y/y but beat f'cast
October 17, 2013 / 12:33 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Sept non-oil domestic exports fall y/y but beat f'cast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - International Enterprise
Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released
September trade data on Thursday.

    percentage change
                                     September    August**
 Non-oil domestic exports (m/m*)        +5.7        -6.6
 Non-oil domestic exports (y/y)         -1.2        -6.8
 - electronics                          -5.5        -9.2
 - pharmaceuticals                     -39.3       -34.8
                                                      
 - European Union                      -23.3       -24.7
 - United States                       +24.9        -6.7
 - China                               +20.5       +15.3
                                                      
 Non-oil domestic exports (S$ bln)     14.25       13.65
                                                 
 Non-oil re-exports (y/y)              +12.7       +14.4
 Total trade (y/y)                      +9.0        +3.5
 
* m/m data is seasonally adjusted
** August non-oil domestic exports were revised slightly lower
            
    For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com
 
    For consensus estimates, click on 
    - A Reuters poll of economists had estimated that non-oil
exports in September would fall a median 2.8 percent from a year
earlier but rise 2.6 percent month-on-month.
    - Singapore's non-oil exports tend to be unpredictable
because a significant portion involves pharmaceuticals and oil
rigs that can vary sharply from month to month.

 (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
