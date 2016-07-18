FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore June NODX fall 2.3 pct y/y, exports to China, Europe down
July 18, 2016 / 12:30 AM / a year ago

Singapore June NODX fall 2.3 pct y/y, exports to China, Europe down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 18 (Reuters) - Singapore's exports fell in June as shipments to China and Europe extended their slide, adding to growing risks for the fragile trade-dependent economy as the Brexit fallout keeps policy makers under pressure to offer more stimulus.

Non-oil domestic exports slid 2.3 percent last month from a year earlier, the trade agency International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore) said in a statement on Monday.

That was slightly better than the median forecast of a 3.0 percent fall in a Reuters poll.

In May, overseas shipments unexpectedly jumped 11.6 percent on-year fuelled by gold and pharmaceuticals sales.

On a month-on-month, seasonally adjusted basis, non-oil domestic exports tumbled 12.9 percent in June, IE Singapore said, below a forecast 10.3 percent contraction in the survey.

Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

