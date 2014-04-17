Singapore March non-oil exports down 6.6 pct y/y, miss forecast

SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports fell 6.6 percent from a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, missing market expectations in the face of a sluggish Chinese economy and slower growth in the city-state's manufacturing. The exports were hurt as pharmaceuticals shipments in March fell 44.6 percent from a year earlier. International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released the trade data. Percentage change March February Non-oil domestic exports (m/m*) -8.9 +7.0 Non-oil domestic exports (y/y) -6.6 +8.9 - electronics -16.1 -3.7 - pharmaceuticals -44.6 +21.7 - European Union -27.8 +3.4 - United States -1.8 +22.3 - China +16.1 +35.5 Non-oil domestic exports (S$ bln) 13.85 12.56 Non-oil re-exports (y/y) +18.7 +15.5 Total trade (y/y) +11.4 +9.0 * m/m data is seasonally adjusted For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.gov.sg. Forecasts for non-oil domestic exports (NODX) were centered on a 0.8 percent year-on-year dip in March, according to the median in a Reuters poll of economists. NODX was expected to fell 1.6 percent month-on-month. Singapore's non-oil exports tend to be volatile because a significant portion comprises pharmaceuticals and oil rigs that can vary sharply from month to month. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Eric Meijer)