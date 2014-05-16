FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore April exports up 0.9 pct y/y, beat forecast
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 16, 2014 / 12:36 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore April exports up 0.9 pct y/y, beat forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 16 (Reuters) - Singapore's non-oil exports
rose a better-than-expected 0.9 percent in April from a year
earlier, official data showed on Friday, suggesting a pickup in
global demand which appears to have shored up domestic
manufacturing activity.
    Exports were boosted by shipments to the United States and
China recording double-digit growth.
    International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore), the
country's trade agency, released the trade data.

 Percentage change
                                            April       March 
      Non-oil domestic exports (m/m*)         9.0        -8.9
      Non-oil domestic exports (y/y)          0.9        -6.6
      - electronics                          -8.7       -16.1
      - pharmaceuticals                      -2.0       -44.6
      - European Union                      -10.9       -27.8
      - United States                       +11.7        -1.8
      - China                               +22.6       +16.0
      Non-oil domestic exports (S$ bln)     14.62       13.85
      Non-oil re-exports (y/y)               +6.6       +18.7
      Total trade (y/y)                      +5.7       +11.4
 * m/m data is seasonally adjusted

For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.gov.sg.

Forecasts for non-oil domestic exports (NODX) were centered on a
3.3 percent year-on-year dip in April, according to the median
in a Reuters poll of economists. NODX was expected to rise 4.6
percent month-on-month. 
Singapore's non-oil exports tend to be volatile because a
significant portion comprises pharmaceuticals and oil rigs that
can vary sharply from month to month.
    

 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.