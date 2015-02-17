FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Jan non-oil domestic exports +4.3 pct y/y, beat f'casts
February 17, 2015 / 12:36 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore Jan non-oil domestic exports +4.3 pct y/y, beat f'casts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Singapore's non-oil domestic
exports rose a better-than-expected 4.3 percent from a year
earlier, as shipments to the United States and China rebounded,
official data showed on Tuesday.
    International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore), the
country's trade agency, released the trade data.

 Percentage change
                                           January    December
     Non-oil domestic exports (m/m*)           1.6        -0.2
     Non-oil domestic exports (y/y)            4.3         2.3
     - electronics                             5.0         0.4
     - pharmaceuticals                        25.9         0.2
     - China                                   4.5        -7.8
     - United States                           3.9        -6.8
     - European Union                         11.9         2.4
     Non-oil domestic exports (S$ bln)       14.25       14.30
     Non-oil re-exports (y/y)                 12.7         8.7
     Total trade (y/y)                        -7.2        -1.1
 * m/m data is seasonally adjusted
    
For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.gov.sg.

Non-oil domestic exports were expected to rise 1.9 percent in
January from a year earlier, according to the median forecast in
a Reuters poll of economists, and to fall 1.2 percent
month-on-month.
Singapore's non-oil exports tend to be volatile because a
significant portion comprises pharmaceuticals and oil rigs that
can vary sharply from month to month.

 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing from Shri Navaratnam)

