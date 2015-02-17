Singapore Jan non-oil domestic exports +4.3 pct y/y, beat f'casts

SINGAPORE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports rose a better-than-expected 4.3 percent from a year earlier, as shipments to the United States and China rebounded, official data showed on Tuesday. International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released the trade data. Percentage change January December Non-oil domestic exports (m/m*) 1.6 -0.2 Non-oil domestic exports (y/y) 4.3 2.3 - electronics 5.0 0.4 - pharmaceuticals 25.9 0.2 - China 4.5 -7.8 - United States 3.9 -6.8 - European Union 11.9 2.4 Non-oil domestic exports (S$ bln) 14.25 14.30 Non-oil re-exports (y/y) 12.7 8.7 Total trade (y/y) -7.2 -1.1 * m/m data is seasonally adjusted For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.gov.sg. Non-oil domestic exports were expected to rise 1.9 percent in January from a year earlier, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, and to fall 1.2 percent month-on-month. Singapore's non-oil exports tend to be volatile because a significant portion comprises pharmaceuticals and oil rigs that can vary sharply from month to month. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing from Shri Navaratnam)