Singapore Feb non-oil domestic exports -9.7 pct y/y, miss forecast
March 17, 2015 / 12:35 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore Feb non-oil domestic exports -9.7 pct y/y, miss forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 17 (Reuters) - Singapore's non-oil domestic
exports fell 9.7 percent in February from a year earlier,
missing expectations, as shipments to China contracted, official
data showed on Tuesday.
    International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore), the
country's trade agency, released the trade data.

 Percentage change
                                          February     January
     Non-oil domestic exports (m/m*)          -9.4         1.6
     Non-oil domestic exports (y/y)           -9.7         4.3
     - electronics                           -12.5         5.0
     - pharmaceuticals                       -22.4        25.9
     - China                                 -22.7         4.5
     - United States                           7.5         3.9
     - European Union                         -2.8        11.9
     Non-oil domestic exports (S$ bln)       11.34       14.25
     Non-oil re-exports (y/y)                  0.9        12.7
     Total trade (y/y)                       -18.2        -7.2
 * m/m data is seasonally adjusted

For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.gov.sg.

Non-oil domestic exports were expected to have slid 0.4 percent
in February from a year earlier, and off 0.7 percent
month-month, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll
of economists. 
Singapore's non-oil exports tend to be volatile because a
significant portion comprises pharmaceuticals and oil rigs that
can vary sharply from month to month.

 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Rujun Shen; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

