Singapore to release detailed Q4 GDP data on Feb 24

SINGAPORE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Singapore will report detailed data on gross domestic product (GDP) for the fourth quarter on Feb. 24, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.

The Economic Survey of Singapore covering the fourth quarter and the whole of 2015 will be released at 8:00 am local time (0000 GMT) on Feb. 24, the ministry said in a statement.

Some economists have flagged the possibility of a downward revision to fourth-quarter GDP, after industrial production in December suffered its biggest year-on-year slump in eight months.

The advance reading of fourth-quarter GDP released on Jan. 4 showed that the city-state’s economy grew 5.7 percent from the previous quarter on an annualised basis. Compared to a year earlier, fourth-quarter GDP expanded 2.0 percent. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sam Holmes)