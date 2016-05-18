FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore to release detailed Q1 GDP data on May 25
#Market News
May 18, 2016 / 3:11 AM / a year ago

Singapore to release detailed Q1 GDP data on May 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 18 (Reuters) - Singapore will report detailed data on gross domestic product (GDP) for the first quarter on May 25, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.

The Economic Survey of Singapore covering the first quarter will be released at 8:00 am local time (0000 GMT) on May 25, the ministry said in a statement.

Singapore’s central bank unexpectedly eased its exchange-rate based monetary policy on April 14, when the government’s advance estimate of GDP showed that economic growth stalled in the first quarter. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

