UPDATE 2-Singapore cuts GDP forecast, financial sector weighs on growth

* Singapore revises 2016 growth f'cast to 1-2 pct vs 1-3 pct

* MAS says current monetary policy remains appropriate

* Q2 GDP +0.3 pct qtr/qtr annualised vs forecast +0.8 pct

* Q2 GDP +2.1 pct y/y vs forecast +2.2 pct (Adds c.bank, govt comments, background)

By Jongwoo Cheon and Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Singapore cut its economic growth forecast on concerns over Brexit and weakening global demand, leaving the door open for additional policy stimulus, after the contracting financial services sector hurt the economy in the second quarter.

The trade-dependent economy is expected to expand 1-2 percent this year, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Thursday, downwardly revised from its previous forecast of 1-3 percent growth.

"The biggest factor affecting our growth outlook is global demand," Loh Khum Yean, the ministry's permanent secretary, told reporters, adding the new forecast reflects the government's current assessment of global economic outlook.

The economy expanded 0.3 percent in the April-June period from the previous three months on an annualised and seasonally adjusted basis, according to the ministry data.

That compared with the government's advance estimate of 0.8 percent. Economists polled by Reuters expected there would be no change to the advanced estimate.

After the GDP data release, Monetary Authority of Singapore deputy managing director Jacqueline Loh said current monetary policy stance remains appropriate for 2016.

Still, economists see possibilities for further monetary stimulus at the central bank's October meeting.

"Global demand continues to be weak and for a country like Singapore that is open, it shows very, very quickly and rapidly," said Vishnu Varathan, an economist at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

"They certainly have room to tweak the policy but the question is one of prudence - would they indeed be prudent to do so? After Brexit we think there is a small possibility."

The MAS in April unexpectedly eased policy by setting the rate of appreciation of the Singapore dollar's policy band at zero percent.

Central banks in Asia and other regions have cut interest rates and pumped in fresh money to protect their economies from the fallout from Brexit.

FINANCIAL SERVICES HIT

Visible signs of faltering have emerged in Singapore's economy with entire floors at some central shopping malls empty as domestic demand slumps.

The city's wealth management sector has come under particularly intense pressure from tougher compliance rules amid a money laundering scandal.

The financial services sector was a significant drag on the economy in the last quarter, contracting 11.2 percent on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted annualised basis.

The central bank's Loh said regional headwinds have continued to weigh on lending activity, with trade financing activity to China subdued.

Business loans have slowed significantly as a result of an economic slowdown and banks are also turning cautious after they were hit by souring loans from the oil and gas sector.

DBS Group Holdings, Singapore's biggest lender, this week reported a 6 percent drop in quarterly profit due partly to a jump in provisions for oil services firm Swiber , and flagged large exposure to the struggling oil and gas sector.