Singapore cuts 2012 GDP outlook, Q3 worse than forecast
November 16, 2012 / 12:05 AM / in 5 years

Singapore cuts 2012 GDP outlook, Q3 worse than forecast

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Q3 GDP -5.9 pct q/q vs advance estimate of -1.5 pct
    * Q2 GDP +0.3 pct y/y vs advance estimate of +1.3 pct
    * 2012 GDP outlook cut to "around 1.5 pct"
    * Cuts non-oil domestic exports growth outlook to 2-3 pct
    * Expects 2013 GDP growth of 1-3 pct

    SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Singapore's Ministry of Trade
and Industry on Friday released detailed economic estimates for
the third quarter of 2012:
    
 ACTUAL GDP (PCT CHANGE)
 Period      Q3/2012*    Q2/2012**   Q1/2012** Q4/2011
 Q/Q           -5.9         0.5       10.1      -2.5 
 Y/Y            0.3         2.5        1.6       3.6
 *revised from advance estimates   
** Q1 and Q2 GDP growth revised upwards 
    
    Notes:  
    - Q/Q SAAR is quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted 
annualized rate.
    - Y/Y is year-on-year.
           
    CONTEXT
    - Singapore's third quarter economic performance was worse
than the advance estimates of a 1.5 percent annualised
quarter-on-quarter contraction and 1.3 percent year-on-year
growth.
    - The detailed Q3 GDP numbers lagged the median estimates of
economists polled by Reuters, which was for a 2.9 percent
quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted and annualised
contraction, and 0.9 percent year-on-year growth.
    - Manufacturing, which accounts for about 25 percent of GDP,
contracted an annualised and seasonally adjusted 9.6 p ercent
quarter-on-quarter. Manufacturing also contracted 0.8 percent in
the third quarter from a year ago.
    - Services contracted 3.5 percent quarter-on-quarter.
    - The finance and insurance sector shrank 2.7 percent from a
year ago.
    - Singapore cut its forecast for 2012 GDP growth to "around
1.5 percent" from the previous 1.5 to 2.5 percent.
    - Singapore said it expects the economy to grow by 1-3
percent in 2013.
    - International Enterprises Singapore said in a separate
statement it now expects non-oil domestic exports to grow by 2-3
percent this year.

 - For news on the Singapore economy, see  
 - To track Singapore economic data, click 
 - For more details, click on www.singstat.gov.sg 

 (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
