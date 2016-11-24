FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Singapore downgrades 2016 GDP growth f'cast after Q3 contraction
November 24, 2016 / 12:06 AM / 9 months ago

Singapore downgrades 2016 GDP growth f'cast after Q3 contraction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Singapore downgraded its economic growth forecast for this year after confirming a contraction in output in the third quarter, amid fresh uncertainty around global trade in the wake of Donald Trump's U.S. election victory.

The trade-reliant economy is expected to grow 1.0-1.5 percent this year, compared to the previous projection of 1.0-2.0 percent, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement on Thursday.

The economy shrank 2.0 percent in the July-September period from the previous three months on an annualised and seasonally adjusted basis, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement on Thursday.

That compared with the government's initial estimate on Oct. 14 of a 4.1 percent contraction and a median forecast of a 2.5 percent slump in a Reuters' poll.

Gross domestic product grew 1.1 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, the latest government estimate showed, higher than the advance estimate of 0.6 percent growth. The annual growth figure had been forecast to be revised up to 1.0 percent, in the Reuters survey. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Sam Holmes)

