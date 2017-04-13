DIARY - Today in Washington - April 17
1100/1500: The USDA releases weekly U.S. export inspections for grains and oilseeds.
SINGAPORE, April 13 Singapore's trade-reliant economy shrank 1.9 percent in the first quarter from the previous three months on an annualised basis, weighed by contractions in manufacturing and services, preliminary data showed on Thursday.
That matched the median forecast in a Reuters survey of a contraction of 1.9 percent from the previous quarter on an annualised basis. In the fourth quarter GDP had jumped 12.3 percent quarter-on-quarter. (Reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Sam Holmes)
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, underscoring the magnitude of the loss of economic growth momentum in the first quarter.