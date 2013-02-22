Singapore GDP grew more than expected in Q4

* Q4 GDP +3.3 pct q/q vs median forecast of +2.1 pct * Q4 GDP +1.5 pct y/y vs median forecast of +1.2 pct * Full-year 2012 GDP +1.3 percent * Singapore reiterates 2013 growth forecast of 1-3 pct SINGAPORE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry released economic estimates for the fourth quarter of 2012 on Friday: ACTUAL GDP (PCT CHANGE) Period Q4/2012 Q3/2012 Q2/2012 Q1/2012 Q4/2011 Q/Q +3.3 -4.6* 0.1* 7.8* -2.3* Y/Y +1.5 0.0 2.3 1.5 3.6 * denotes revisions Notes: - Q/Q SAAR is quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted annualized rate. - Y/Y is year-on-year. CONTEXT - Singapore's Q4 GDP growth was revised upward from the advanced estimate of 1.1 percent year-on-year. - Singapore's economy grew 1.3 percent in 2012, slightly higher than the advance estimate of 1.2 percent. In 2011, the economy grew 5.2 percent. - Economists polled by Reuters had forecast Q4 GDP growth of 1.2 percent year-on-year and 2.1 percent on an annualised and seasonally adjusted quarter-on-quarter basis. - Manufacturing fell 1.1 percent in Q4 from a year earlier after a 1.4 percent drop in Q3. - Services rose 1.7 percent from a year earlier. - Singapore maintains its 2013 growth forecast of 1-3 percent, the ministry said. - "The global macroeconomic conditions have stabilised in recent months against the backdrop of improved financial market conditions. Nevertheless, global economic growth is likely to remain subdued," it said. "Against this macroeconomic backdrop, the outlook for the Singapore economy remains cautiously positive." - For news on the Singapore economy, see - To track Singapore economic data, click (Reporting by Kevin Lim)