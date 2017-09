SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) - Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore fell 22.8 percent in February from a year earlier, government data released on Tuesday showed.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority said developers sold 301 units in February, down from 390 units sold in February last year. (www.ura.gov.sg)

The sales were 6.8 percent lower than the 323 units sold in January. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)