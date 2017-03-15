FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2017 / 4:54 AM / 5 months ago

Singapore Feb private home sales rose to four-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) - Singapore sales of private homes by developers more than tripled year-on-year in February to a four-month high, government data showed on Wednesday.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority said developers sold 977 units in February, up from 382 units sold in January and 303 units in February 2016.

Last month's sales were the highest since October 2016, when 1,253 units were sold.

For more details, click on (www.ura.gov.sg) (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Randy Fabi)

