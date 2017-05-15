FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2017 / 4:36 AM / 3 months ago

Singapore private home sales in April doubles from year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 15 (Reuters) - Sales in Singapore of private homes by developers more than doubled in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

Developers sold 1,555 units in April, a 12.6 percent fall from the 1,780 units in March, but doubled from the 750 units sold in April 2016, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said.

Singapore private home sales in March had hit the highest in nearly four years.

For more details, click on (www.ura.gov.sg) (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

