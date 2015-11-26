FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore October factory output declines y/y, but up from Sept
November 26, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore October factory output declines y/y, but up from Sept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial
production in October fell 5.4 percent from a year earlier as
output contracted in areas such as  electronics and
pharmaceuticals, data showed on Thursday.
    On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, factory
output grew 2.5 percent in October. The figures were both
roughly in line with expectations in a Reuters poll. 

               (%)    Oct      Sept
         m/m s/adj    2.5       0.6
               y/y   -5.4      -4.7
  REUTERS
  FORECASTS
         m/m s/adj    2.0
               y/y   -5.3
  Excl.
  biomedical
               (%)
         m/m s/adj    1.7       0.3
               y/y   -6.4     -10.1
  3m moving avg
  (total
  manufacturing)
               y/y   -5.7      -6.1
  SECTORS (y/y)
   Pharmaceuticals  -10.8      29.2
      Electronics   -14.0      -8.6
   Marine/offshore   -7.9     -30.5
    
* September output was revised higher. 
    
* Please click on for the poll.

 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)

