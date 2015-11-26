Singapore October factory output declines y/y, but up from Sept

SINGAPORE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial production in October fell 5.4 percent from a year earlier as output contracted in areas such as electronics and pharmaceuticals, data showed on Thursday. On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, factory output grew 2.5 percent in October. The figures were both roughly in line with expectations in a Reuters poll. (%) Oct Sept m/m s/adj 2.5 0.6 y/y -5.4 -4.7 REUTERS FORECASTS m/m s/adj 2.0 y/y -5.3 Excl. biomedical (%) m/m s/adj 1.7 0.3 y/y -6.4 -10.1 3m moving avg (total manufacturing) y/y -5.7 -6.1 SECTORS (y/y) Pharmaceuticals -10.8 29.2 Electronics -14.0 -8.6 Marine/offshore -7.9 -30.5 * September output was revised higher. * Please click on for the poll. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)