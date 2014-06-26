Singapore May manufacturing output unexpectedly tumbles on-year

SINGAPORE, June 26 (Reuters) - (%) May April March Feb Jan Dec m/m s/adj -5.7 -4.0 5.8 6.9 -7.9 3.2 y/y -2.5 5.3 12.1 13.4 4.3 6.4 REUTERS FORECASTS m/m s/adj -0.2 y/y 2.6 Excl. biomedical (%) m/m s/adj 0.4 -6.5 1.3 y/y -0.5 0.1 10.9 3m moving avg (total manufacturing) y/y 5.0 10.1 9.9 SECTORS (y/y) Pharmaceuticals -11.6 26.7 19.7 Electronics -7.5 -7.6 8.6 Marine/offshore 3.9 8.4 42.5 engineering * Month-on-month seasonally adjusted industrial production for April was revised up to -4.0 percent from -4.7 percent previously. * Year-on-year figure for April was revised up to +5.3 percent from +4.6 percent previously. Figures for other months may also differ from previously released data due to revisions. Please click on for the poll. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)