June 26, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore May manufacturing output unexpectedly tumbles on-year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 26 (Reuters) -    
              (%)   May    April   March    Feb    Jan    Dec
        m/m s/adj  -5.7     -4.0     5.8    6.9   -7.9    3.2
              y/y  -2.5      5.3    12.1   13.4    4.3    6.4
 REUTERS 
 FORECASTS
        m/m s/adj  -0.2
              y/y   2.6
 Excl. 
 biomedical 
 (%)
        m/m s/adj   0.4     -6.5     1.3
              y/y  -0.5      0.1    10.9
 3m moving avg 
 (total 
 manufacturing)
              y/y   5.0     10.1     9.9
 SECTORS (y/y)
  Pharmaceuticals -11.6     26.7    19.7
     Electronics   -7.5     -7.6     8.6
  Marine/offshore   3.9      8.4    42.5
      engineering
 
 * Month-on-month seasonally adjusted industrial production for
April was revised up to -4.0 percent from -4.7 percent
previously.
 * Year-on-year figure for April was revised up to +5.3 percent
from +4.6 percent previously. Figures for other months may also
differ from previously released data due to revisions.
    Please click on for the poll.

 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)

