UPDATE 1-Singapore April CPI posts biggest annual drop in 5 years, easing mooted

* April CPI -0.5 pct y/y, largest drop since late 2009

* Core CPI +0.4 pct y/y, lowest since early 2010

* Oil-related items costs -11.7 pct y/y in April

* Sing dollar hits 1-month low after CPI data

* MAS keeps 2015 inflation forecasts unchanged

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, May 25 (Reuters) - Singapore’s consumer prices recorded their biggest year-on-year drop in five years in April, an outcome analysts said could open the way to further monetary easing if economic growth disappoints later this year.

The all-items consumer price index fell 0.5 percent in April from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday. That was the largest drop since late 2009 and exceeded the 0.1 percent drop expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

The Singapore dollar came under pressure after the CPI data and hit a one-month low of 1.3421 versus the U.S. dollar.

The fall in headline CPI was mainly due to a sharper price drop in oil-related items and a moderation in services inflation, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said.

“I don’t think it’s surprising them yet,” said Edward Lee, regional head of research for Southeast Asia at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.

Headline CPI fell from a year earlier for the sixth straight month, matching a similar half-year run recorded in 2009. The MAS core inflation rate slowed to a five-year low of 0.4 percent year-on-year, slipping to a level just below the central bank’s 2015 forecast range for core inflation.

MAS kept its 2015 core inflation forecast unchanged at 0.5 percent to 1.5 percent on average and headline inflation forecast steady at -0.5 percent to 0.5 percent.

The averages for both headline and core inflation so far this year are still within the central bank’s 2015 forecast.

Still, noted Standard Chartered’s Lee, inflation was clearly at the low side of the central bank’s forecasts.

“I think if growth does not pick up as hoped for...then they could possibly go a bit more in terms of the monetary policy support,” he said.

Singapore’s headline CPI has been falling on a year-on-year basis since November, dragged down by a slide in global oil prices in the second half of last year as well as falls in housing rents and private road transport costs.

MAS surprised investors in January by easing its exchange-rate based monetary regime in an unscheduled policy decision, saying the inflation outlook had been “shifted significantly” by plunging oil prices.

MAS then left policy unchanged in April, quashing some expectations of a second round of easing.

Economists have said MAS is unlikely to consider further easing unless the global economic outlook deteriorates and threatens the government’s 2-4 percent annual GDP growth forecast, or core CPI starts to fall from year-ago levels. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Eric Meijer)