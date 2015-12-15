FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Q3 jobless rate 2.0 pct, steady from advance estimate
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 15, 2015 / 2:48 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore Q3 jobless rate 2.0 pct, steady from advance estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Singapore's Ministry of
Manpower released final unemployment data for the third quarter
of 2015 on Tuesday:
    (percent, seasonally adjusted)
 Q3/15   Q2/15   Q1/15
  2.0     2.0     1.8
 
    CONTEXT:
    - The final third quarter jobless rate was unchanged from
the preliminary estimate of 2.0 percent.
    - Total employment rose by 12,600 in the third quarter,
lower than the advance estimate of an increase of 16,400.   
    - Singapore has been making it harder for firms to hire
low-cost foreign workers to try to reduce its dependence on
overseas labour and address complaints by citizens concerned
about overcrowding and increased competition for jobs. 

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.