Singapore Jan bank lending up 1.8 pct from Dec

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Total bank lending in Singapore rose 1.8 percent in January from December, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$499.5 billion ($403.6 billion) last month, up from S$490.8 billion in December.

From a year earlier, January bank lending rose 18.3 percent.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) rose to S$406.2 billion in January from S$388.5 billion in December. The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.2377 Singapore dollars)