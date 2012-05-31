FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore April bank lending up 0.6 pct from March
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 31, 2012 / 2:11 AM / in 5 years

Singapore April bank lending up 0.6 pct from March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 31 (Reuters) - Total bank lending in Singapore rose 0.6 percent in April from March, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Bank lending in the city-state was S$435.3 billion ($337.91 billion) last month, up from S$432.6 billion in March. Bank lending rose 24 percent in April from a year earlier.

Housing loans to consumers rose to S$136.1 billion in April from S$134.8 billion in March.

Singapore lenders DBS Group and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp expect loans growth in the low- to mid-teens this year, following a surge in 2011 helped by gains in areas like trade finance as European banks cut their emerging markets exposure.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.2882 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.