FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore May bank lending rises 2.2 pct from April
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 29, 2012 / 2:11 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore May bank lending rises 2.2 pct from April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 29 (Reuters) - Total bank lending in Singapore rose 2.2 percent in May from April, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$444.98 billion last month, up from S$435.30 billion in April. Bank lending rose 22.5 percent in May from a year earlier.

Housing loans to consumers rose to S$137.7 billion in May from S$136.1 billion in April.

Singapore lenders DBS Group and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp have predicted loans growth this year will be in the low- to mid-teens, following a surge in 2011 helped by gains in areas like trade finance as European banks cut their emerging markets exposure.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.