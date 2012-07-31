FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore June bank lending rises 1.7 pct from May
July 31, 2012 / 2:10 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore June bank lending rises 1.7 pct from May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 31 (Reuters) - Total bank lending in Singapore rose 1.7 percent in June from May, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$452.57 billion ($362.87 billion) last month, up from S$444.98 billion in May. Bank lending rose 20.9 percent in June from a year earlier.

Housing loans to consumers rose to S$139.7 billion in June from May’s S$137.7 billion.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.2472 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

