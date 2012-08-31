Singapore July bank lending rises 1.3 pct from June

SINGAPORE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Total bank lending in Singapore rose 1.3 percent in July from June, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$458.3 billion ($365.44 billion) last month, up from S$452.6 billion in June.

From a year ago, bank lending rose 20 percent in July from a year earlier.

Housing loans to consumers rose to S$141.3 billion in July from S$139.7 billion in June.

In the Asian currency unit market, non-Singapore dollar loans by local banks fell to S$378.4 billion from a revised S$384.9 billion in June.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.2541 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)