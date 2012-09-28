FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Aug bank lending rises 2.3 pct from July
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 28, 2012 / 2:21 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Aug bank lending rises 2.3 pct from July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Total bank lending in Singapore rose 2.3 percent in August from July, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$468.8 billion ($381.74 billion) last month, up from S$458.3 billion in July.

From a year ago, August bank lending rose 19.2 percent.

Housing loans to consumers rose to S$143.3 billion in August from S$141.3 billion in July.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.2281 Singapore dollars)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.