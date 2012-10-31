Singapore Sept bank lending up 0.7 pct from Aug

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Total bank lending in Singapore rose 0.7 percent in September from August, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$472.3 billion ($387.5 billion) last month, up from S$468.8 billion in August.

From a year ago, September bank lending rose 16 percent.

Housing loans to consumers rose to S$145.0 billion in September from S$143.3 billion in August.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units, however, fell to S$380.7 billion in September from S$383.5 billion in August.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.2190 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)