FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Sept bank lending up 0.7 pct from Aug
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 31, 2012 / 2:15 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Sept bank lending up 0.7 pct from Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Total bank lending in Singapore rose 0.7 percent in September from August, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$472.3 billion ($387.5 billion) last month, up from S$468.8 billion in August.

From a year ago, September bank lending rose 16 percent.

Housing loans to consumers rose to S$145.0 billion in September from S$143.3 billion in August.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units, however, fell to S$380.7 billion in September from S$383.5 billion in August.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.2190 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.