Singapore Oct bank lending up 1.5 pct from Sept
November 30, 2012 / 2:40 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Oct bank lending up 1.5 pct from Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Total bank lending in Singapore rose 1.5 percent in October from September, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$479.42 billion ($392.79 billion) last month, up from S$472.3 billion in September.

From a year ago, October bank lending rose 18 percent.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units edged up to S$381.44 billion in October from S$380.66 billion in September.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

