Singapore Nov bank lending up 0.5 pct from Oct
December 31, 2012 / 2:11 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Nov bank lending up 0.5 pct from Oct

SINGAPORE, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Total bank lending in Singapore rose 0.5 percent in November from October, central bank data showed on Monday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$481.74 billion last month, up from S$479.42 billion in October.

From a year ago, November bank lending rose 16 percent.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) edged up to S$385.1 billion in November from S$381.4 billion in October. The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

