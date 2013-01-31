Singapore Dec bank lending up 1.9 pct from Nov

SINGAPORE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Total bank lending in Singapore rose 1.9 percent in December from November, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$490.8 billion ($397.4 billion) last month, up from S$481.7 billion in November.

From a year ago, December bank lending rose 17 percent.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) edged up to S$388.5 billion in December from S$385.0 billion in November. The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg