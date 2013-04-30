FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2013 / 2:20 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore March bank lending up 1.5 pct from February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 30 (Reuters) - Total bank lending in Singapore rose 1.5 percent in March from February, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$517.8 billion ($419.7 billion) last month, up from S$510 billion in February.

From a year earlier, March bank lending rose 19.7 percent.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) rose to S$416.1 billion in March from S$406.9 billion in February. The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.2337 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

