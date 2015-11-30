FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Oct bank lending down on commerce, financial loans
November 30, 2015 / 2:17 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore Oct bank lending down on commerce, financial loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Singapore’s total bank lending in October fell from the previous month on declines in loans to general commerce and financial institutions, central bank data showed on Monday.

Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state amounted to S$601.7 billion ($425.5 billion) last month, according to data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

That compared with S$608.3 billion in September.

October bank lending declined 0.4 percent from S$604.4 billion a year earlier.

Housing and bridging loans in October increased to S$183.6 billion from S$182.9 billion in September. These loans totalled S$175.5 billion in October 2014.

Loans and advances in non-Singapore Asian currencies (ACU) were S$560.9 billion in October, down from S$571.1 billion in September.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg

$1 = 1.4140 Singapore dollars Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Rujun Shen; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
