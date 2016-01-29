FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Dec bank lending down as general commerce, financial loans fall
January 29, 2016 / 2:15 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore Dec bank lending down as general commerce, financial loans fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Singapore’s total bank lending in December fell from the previous month as loans to general commerce and financial institutions declined, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state amounted to S$599.8 billion ($420.5 billion) in December 2015, according to data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

That compared with S$603.9 billion in November.

December bank lending was 1.2 percent down from the year-earlier level of S$607.2 billion.

Housing and bridging loans in December increased to S$184.7 billion from S$184.3 billion in November. These loans totalled S$177.4 billion in December 2014.

Loans and advances in non-Singapore Asian currencies (ACU) were S$549.6 billion in December, down from S$560.6 billion in November.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.4264 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sam Holmes; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
