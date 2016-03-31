Singapore Feb bank lending dips as general commerce loans slide

SINGAPORE, March 31 (Reuters) - Singapore’s total bank lending in February fell from January on a decline in loans to general commerce, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state amounted to S$596.2 billion ($441.8 billion) in February, data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed.

That compared with S$600.2 billion in January.

February bank lending slid 1.2 percent from the year-earlier level of S$603.5 billion.

Housing and bridging loans in February stood at S$185.3 billion, similar to January’s level. These loans totalled S$178.4 billion in February last year.

Loans and advances in non-Singapore Asian currencies (ACU) totalled at S$533.0 billion in February, down from S$545.9 billion in January.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1=1.3496 Singapore dollar)