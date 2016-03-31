FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Feb bank lending dips as general commerce loans slide
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2016 / 2:16 AM / a year ago

Singapore Feb bank lending dips as general commerce loans slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 31 (Reuters) - Singapore’s total bank lending in February fell from January on a decline in loans to general commerce, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state amounted to S$596.2 billion ($441.8 billion) in February, data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed.

That compared with S$600.2 billion in January.

February bank lending slid 1.2 percent from the year-earlier level of S$603.5 billion.

Housing and bridging loans in February stood at S$185.3 billion, similar to January’s level. These loans totalled S$178.4 billion in February last year.

Loans and advances in non-Singapore Asian currencies (ACU) totalled at S$533.0 billion in February, down from S$545.9 billion in January.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1=1.3496 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.