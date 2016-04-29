Singapore March bank lending down as general commerce, financial loans drop

SINGAPORE, April 29 (Reuters) - Singapore’s total bank lending in March fell from February due to declines in loans to general commerce and financial institutions, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state amounted to S$590.6 billion ($440.2 billion) in March, data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed, down from S$596.2 billion in February.

March bank lending slid 1.7 percent from the year-earlier level of S$601.1 billion.

Housing and bridging loans in March edged up to S$185.4 billion from February’s S$185.3 billion. Those loans totalled S$179.1 billion in March 2015.

Loans and advances in non-Singapore Asian currencies (ACU) totalled S$515.7 billion in March, down from S$533.0 billion in February.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.3418 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Ryan Woo)