Singapore April bank lending dips on lower commerce loans

SINGAPORE, May 31 (Reuters) - Singapore’s total bank lending in April edged down from March on lower general commerce loans, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state amounted to S$589.8 billion ($428.0 billion) in April, data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed, down from S$590.6 billion in March.

Lending to general commerce slid to S$55.6 billion in April from March’s S$56.8 billion.

Housing and bridging loans in April edged up to S$185.9 billion from March’s S$185.4 billion.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg