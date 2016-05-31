FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore April bank lending dips on lower commerce loans
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 31, 2016 / 2:21 AM / a year ago

Singapore April bank lending dips on lower commerce loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 31 (Reuters) - Singapore’s total bank lending in April edged down from March on lower general commerce loans, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state amounted to S$589.8 billion ($428.0 billion) in April, data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed, down from S$590.6 billion in March.

Lending to general commerce slid to S$55.6 billion in April from March’s S$56.8 billion.

Housing and bridging loans in April edged up to S$185.9 billion from March’s S$185.4 billion.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg

$1 = 1.3782 Singapore dollar Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.