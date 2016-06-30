Singapore May bank lending up on higher manufacturing loans

SINGAPORE, June 30 (Reuters) - Singapore's total bank lending in May rose from April on stronger demand for manufacturing loans, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state amounted to S$592.8 billion ($439.3 billion) in May, data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed, up from S$589.8 billion in April.

Lending to the manufacturing sector increased to S$29.1 billion in May from April's S$27.6 billion.

Housing and bridging loans in May grew to S$186.5 billion from April's S$185.9 billion.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.3495 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)