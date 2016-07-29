Singapore June bank lending cools slightly

SINGAPORE, July 29 (Reuters) - Singapore' total bank lending fell in June on smaller loans to manufacturing and financial sectors, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state amounted to S$590.5 billion ($437.7 billion) in June, data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed, down from S$592.8 billion in May.

Lending to the manufacturing sector declined to S$27.3 billion from May's S$29.1 billion, while loans to financial institutions decreased to $67.7 billion from $69.7 billion.

Housing and bridging loans in June grew to S$187.2 billion from May's S$186.5 billion.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.3490 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)