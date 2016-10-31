RPT-Singapore Sept bank lending dips on lower manufacturing loans

(Repeats to attach to alert)

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Singapore's total bank lending in September eased from a nine-month high in the previous month on lower manufacturing loans, central bank data showed on Monday.

Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state amounted to S$603.4 billion ($433.4 billion) in September, according to data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

That compared with S$603.9 billion in August, which was the largest since November 2015.

Lending to the manufacturing sector slid to S$23.9 billion in September from August's S$25.1 billion.

Housing and bridging loans in September grew to S$189.0 billion from August's S$188.3 billion. In September 2015, housing and bridging loans amounted to S$182.9 billion.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.3922 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)