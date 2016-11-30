FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Oct bank lending up on manufacturing, commerce loans
November 30, 2016 / 2:11 AM / 9 months ago

Singapore Oct bank lending up on manufacturing, commerce loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Singapore's total bank lending in October rose with loans to manufacturing and general commerce increasing, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state amounted to S$608.0 billion ($427.1 billion) in October, according to data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. That compared with S$603.4 billion in September.

Lending to the manufacturing sector grew to S$25.4 billion in October from September's S$23.9 billion, while loans to general commerce increased to S$61.6 billion last month from S$59.5 billion.

Housing and bridging loans in October rose to S$190.1 billion from September's S$189.0 billion. In October 2015, housing and bridging loans amounted to S$183.6 billion.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.4235 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon)

