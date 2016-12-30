FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Singapore Nov lending up on general commerce loans
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 30, 2016 / 2:20 AM / 8 months ago

Singapore Nov lending up on general commerce loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Singapore total bank lending in November rose 0.4 percent from October, due to a rise in general commerce loans, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted S$610.6 billion last month, up from to S$608.0 billion in October.

November bank lending rose 1.1 percent, from a year earlier.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) rose to S$539.4 billion in November from S$528.9 billion in October

The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar. For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Michael Perry)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.