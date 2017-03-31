FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Feb bank lending rises to S$627.4 bln, up 1.7 pct m/m
March 31, 2017 / 2:41 AM / 5 months ago

Singapore Feb bank lending rises to S$627.4 bln, up 1.7 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 31 (Reuters) - Singapore's total bank lending in February rose as lending to financial institutions, general commerce as well as building and construction increased, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$627.4 billion last month, rising from S$617.1 billion in January.

Bank lending fell for the first time in four months in January.

Bank lending in February rose 5.2 percent from a year earlier

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) rose 0.1 percent to S$541.3 billion in February from S$540.8 billion in January.

The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

