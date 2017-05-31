FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore April bank lending rises 7.0 pct y/y
May 31, 2017 / 2:20 AM / 3 months ago

Singapore April bank lending rises 7.0 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 31 (Reuters) - Total bank lending in Singapore in April rose 7.0 percent from a year earlier, helped by increases in loans to financial institutions as well as housing and bridging loans, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$631.2 billion ($455.87 billion) in April, up from S$627.9 billion in March and S$589.8 billion in April 2016.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) increased to S$551.4 billion in April from S$542.9 billion in March. The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar. ($1 = 1.3846 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)

