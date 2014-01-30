Singapore Dec bank lending up 1.5 pct from Nov -c.bank

SINGAPORE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Total bank lending in Singapore rose 1.5 percent in December from November, led by loans to financial institutions, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$574.2 billion ($450.12 billion) last month, up from S$565.8 billion in November, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

From a year earlier, December bank lending rose 17.0 percent.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) increased to S$476.9 billion in December from S$468.8 billion in November.

The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg