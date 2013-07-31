FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore June bank lending +0.7 pct m/m, +18 pct y/y
July 31, 2013 / 2:23 AM / in 4 years

Singapore June bank lending +0.7 pct m/m, +18 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 31 (Reuters) - Total bank lending in
Singapore rose 0.7 percent in June from May, with increases in
loans for housing, general commerce and transport, storage and
communications, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
    Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the
city-state amounted to S$532.5 billion ($419.1 billion) last
month, up from S$528.8 billion in May.
    From a year earlier, June bank lending rose 18 percent.
    Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) dipped to
S$431.5 billion in June from S$431.7 billion in May. 
    The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies
other than the Singapore dollar.
    For details of the latest monthly statistics, see
www.mas.gov.sg 
($1 = 1.2705 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

