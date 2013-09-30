Singapore Aug bank lending +0.3 pct m/m, +15 pct y/y

SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Total bank lending in Singapore rose 0.3 percent in August from July, helped by small increases in lending to transport, storage and communication businesses as well a rise in housing loans, central bank data showed on Monday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$540.79 billion ($430.74 billion) last month, up from S$539.01 billion in July.

From a year earlier, August bank lending rose 15 percent.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) rose to S$438.98 billion in August from S$433.56 billion in July.

The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.2555 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)