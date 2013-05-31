FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore April bank lending up 0.9 pct from March
May 31, 2013 / 2:12 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore April bank lending up 0.9 pct from March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 31 (Reuters) - Total bank lending in
Singapore rose 0.9 percent in April from March, central bank
data showed on Friday.
    Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the
city-state amounted to S$522.3 billion ($414.3 billion) last
month, up from S$517.7 billion in March. The March figure was
slightly revised from the earlier reported S$517.8 billion.
    From a year earlier, April bank lending rose 20 percent.
    Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) rose to
S$417.8 billion in April from S$416.1 billion in March. The ACU
market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the
Singapore dollar.
    For details of the latest monthly statistics, see
www.mas.gov.sg
($1 = 1.2605 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by John O'Callaghan)

