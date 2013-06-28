FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore May bank lending up 1.2 pct from April
June 28, 2013 / 2:12 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore May bank lending up 1.2 pct from April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 28 (Reuters) - Total bank lending in
Singapore rose 1.2 percent in May from April, central bank data
showed on Friday.
    Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the
city-state amounted to S$528.8 billion ($417.5 billion) last
month, up from S$522.3 billion in April.
    From a year earlier, May bank lending rose 18.8 percent.
    Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) rose to
S$431.7 billion in April from S$417.8 billion in April. The ACU
market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the
Singapore dollar.
    For details of the latest monthly statistics, see
www.mas.gov.sg    
($1 = 1.2665 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by John O'Callaghan)

